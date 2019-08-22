The Maud Lady Tigers won one and lost one in a three-day with Wynnewood and Wanette at Wanette Tuesday.

WANETTE — The Maud Lady Tigers won one and lost one in a three-day with Wynnewood and Wanette at Wanette Tuesday.

In the first game against Wynnewood, Maud came up just short, falling 5-4.

Aubrey Williams had six strikeouts in the loss.

Jordan Brewer and Madison Dustman both went 2 for 3, while Olivia Burris was 2 for 2 and Jennifer Collins was 1 for 2.

The Lady Tigers fared better in the second game, sweeping past Wanette with a 21-1 victory.

Williams, Dustman and Collins were all 2 for 3 in that game. Brewer went 2 for 2 and had six strikeouts. Braylee Fletcher went 1 for 2, and Alyssa McKenna and Kayleigh Gensman were each 1 for 1.

Maud's next appearance will be Aug. 22-24 at the Maysville Tournament.

Note: Report compiled by Tina Bridenstine.