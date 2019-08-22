This season, it’s almost become a certainty that when the Wilson Lady Eagles take the field, offense is going to be at a high level.

The trend continued this week for the Lady Eagles at Claudia Labeth Diamond as Wilson had two high scoring contests against Mill Creek and Paoli, in which they split the two games.

Wilson opened the week with a convincing 13-1 victory over Mill Creek, which gave the Lady Eagles their second victory of the season.

An 11-run first inning set the tone, before the Lady Bullfrogs scored a run in the third, before Wilson sealed the victory in the bottom of the third with two more runs.

Kendra Wright put on a solid performance against Mill Creek, going 2-for-2 with three runs scored and four total RBI’s, which included two doubles in the game.

McKinzee Gunter, Katelynn Hacker, Jordan Furr, and Maci Gunter each had one RBI in the game against Mill Creek.

Jadyn Brown got the win on the mound against Mill Creek, throwing three innings. She allowed one earned run on one hit with two walks with six strikeouts.

Tuesday was another high scoring affair, but not the desired result as the Lady Eagles were defeated by the Paoli Lady Pugs by a score of 22-8 in five innings.

Wilson managed to take an early lead with five runs in the bottom of the first inning, which gave them a slim 5-4 advantage.

However, Paoli scored two runs in the second to grab a 6-5 lead, before scoring three more in the third to make it 9-5.

The Lady Eagles trimmed the lead to 9-8 in the bottom of the third with three runs, but the Lady Pugs scored four more in the fourth and nine in the fifth to eventually put the game away.

Aliyah Fielding led the offense for Wilson going 1-for-3 with four RBI’s in the game, while Katelynn Hacker was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Jadyn Brown took the loss for Wilson on the mound, throwing 2/3 of an inning. She allowed four earned runs with six walks and two strikeouts.

Wilson will be back in action this evening against Ringling beginning at 5:45 p.m.