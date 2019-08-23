Two City of Ardmore police officers and one K-9 unit received recognition for their recent state-wide awards during a Monday evening commission meeting. The trio had recently received awards at the 2019 Association of Oklahoma Narcotic Enforcers Awards Banquet.

Out of the five regions in Oklahoma, K-9 Officer Jared Johnson and his partner Boss received the K-9 Team of the Year Award for region four. Detective Eric Grisham received the regional award for Detective of the Year as well as the 2019 Presidential Award for Excellence in Community Service.

Ardmore Chief of Police Ken Grace said the organization is one of the largest law enforcement organizations in the state with around 700 members.

“I’m so proud of these guys. This is quite an honor,” Grace said, adding that several other officers from across the state were also competing for the same awards. “They’ve done an excellent job and they deserve it.”

Grace said the awards stemmed from a February traffic stop that yielded almost $370,000 in drug money. Johnson and Boss first discovered $10,000 in a sock inside the vehicle. Later Grisham discovered more than $357,000 hidden inside floorboard compartments.

“Eric (Grisham) is very good at what he does,” Grace said. “He’s probably the best one around and this is a well deserved award.”