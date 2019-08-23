Local organizations, including the Dickson Police Department, are working to raise funds for a Madill High School senior athlete after he sustained several injuries in a car accident early last month.

Seventeen-year-old Coty Tweedy was pinned in his vehicle for almost two hours after a tire blowout caused him to depart the roadway, rolling into a ditch and striking a tree, according to a July 10 report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Tweedy was then transported to Texoma Medical Center for trunk, external, arm and leg injuries.

Before the accident, Tweedy’s wrestling coach Jim Love said he was gearing up for a good season on the team at Madill High School. Tweedy is also on the baseball and football teams at MHS and has been a starter on the football team for the last three years.

“He’s steadily improved and then last year he placed fifth at regionals, which qualified him for state,” Love said. “We were looking forward to him having a good year this year, he’s one of the better kids on the team.”

However, his injuries are expected to put him out of commission for six months. “There’s a chance he’ll be back for wrestling, but I don’t think he’ll be able to do football,” Love said. “We don’t know if he’ll be able to start the year, but hopefully by Christmas time or so he’ll be able to come back. It just all depends on how his improvement goes along.”

Tweedy is currently in the recovery process after having undergone two surgeries; the first to put a stretcher in his leg to prevent his muscles from shriveling and the second to put a rod in his leg due to a clean break on both his tibia and fibula.

“He’s been improving, I think he’s going to be able to get off crutches this week, if not this week then maybe next week,” Love said.

Due to his lengthy stay in the hospital, medical bills, and cost of out-of-state doctor visits, several organizations have begun raising funds in support of the high school athlete.

The Dickson Police Department, where Tweedy’s father works, and the Provence Assembly of God were able to raise a little over $1,000 through a pancake breakfast benefit last weekend. Other local organizations are looking at possibly organizing a poker run and silent auction to raise funds as well.

Individuals can send donations for Tweedy to the Dickson Police Department at 35 Eastgate Loop, Ardmore, OK 73401.

Love said the Madill wrestling team will be looking forward to Tweedy’s return following his recovery.

“Coty is a fine young man. He’s worked hard to improve himself, he’s done good,” Love said. “It’s just a slow process to get him back and we hope he recovers well, mostly for the rest of his life, but certainly we’d like to have him on the wrestling mat.”





