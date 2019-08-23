A lot can happen in the span of just a few days in the world of high school softball.

After beginning the week with a pair of district losses, the Healdton Lady Bulldogs put themselves right back in the playoff hunt Thursday afternoon at Wynnewood.

Healdton exploded for its biggest offensive output of the season so far, as the Lady Bulldogs run-ruled the Lady Savages 13-1 in six innings.

The victory moves Healdton to 5-5 overall and 2-2 in district play, which currently sits them fourth overall in District 2A-3.

Wynnewood took the early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Lady Savages would never get to add on to their advantage.

Healdton scored six runs in the third inning, before adding three more in the fourth for a 9-1 lead.

The Lady Bulldogs put one run across in the fifth before scoring three more in the sixth to claim the victory.

Ramsey Webb and Hannah Hoggard led the way offensively for Healdton, as each finished with two RBI’s in the game.

Webb was 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBI’s, while Hoggard was also 2-for-4 with one run scored and two RBI’s.

Lizzy Wolf finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Brynli Tucker was 1-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI.

Torree Wingo also had one RBI in the game while going 1-for-3 with a run scored, while Ciera Patty was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI.

Wolf took the win on the mound for the Lady Bulldogs, throwing six innings of work. She allowed just one run (0 earned) on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Healdton will be taking on Marietta and Wayne Monday as part of a triangular, before resuming district play on Tuesday at home against Walters.

The Lady Bulldogs will then play a district doubleheader on Thursday against Amber-Pocasset on the road, before finishing the week with a game against the Wilson Lady Eagles.