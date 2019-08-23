DAVIS — With temperatures scorching on Thursday, the start of the Murray County Bash tournament felt like it would be more of an endurance competition than a softball event.

But Davis Lady Wolves pitcher Kobee Jones was as cold as ice on the mound against Pauls Valley.

Jones threw five solid innings of shutout softball, holding the Lady Panthers to just four hits while surrendering just three walks as the Lady Wolves moved to 6-1 with a 5-0 victory to open the tournament at the Davis softball field.

Alexis Barnes got the Lady Wolves on the board in the bottom of the first with an opposite field RBI triple, before Jolee Grinstead scored on a throwing error to make it 2-0 in the bottom of the second.

Lexi Ryan brought home another run with a sacrifice fly RBI in the second to make it 3-0.

Barnes struck again in the third with her second RBI triple of the game to make it 4-0, before Mykala Dodds brought home the fifth and final run with a sacrifice bunt RBI.

Davis was scheduled to play Purcell in the late winners bracket game, but inclement weather postponed the start of the contest until Friday.

In other action on the Davis side of the bracket, the Dickson Lady Comets were defeated 10-2 against the Byng Lady Pirates to open the tournament on Thursday.

Lacie Winchester belted a solo home run for Dickson, while CC Blancett scored on a passed ball.

The Lady Comets were tied in the second inning against Pauls Valley in their second game of the day, when lightning forced a suspension of the game until 10:15 a.m. Friday at Davis.