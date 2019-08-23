The next generation of Ardmore leaders met Tuesday evening when the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce Foundation introduced the new class of Leadership Greater Ardmore. Over the course of the next several months, these up-and-coming professionals will meet to explore various aspects of the community and find a place where their skill-set can be put to use for the good of the community.

The class will meet monthly, and each meeting will focus on different aspects of community life. Some of the various sessions will cover topics such as team building and leadership, local government, education, economic development, healthcare, senior living, criminal justice, state government and the arts.

Dr. Blake Bush, president of the board of directors and an alumnus of the program, said the class selection is rigorous.

“Since its inception, this program was designed to select a limited number of applicants for each class and to include a cross section of citizens who represent our local community,” Bush said addressing the new class members. “Your class will include those who work in business, government, education, the arts, community volunteers and other organizations. The selection process is difficult — even more so this year because we had a record number of applicants.”

Bush then asked the class to look around the room and take note of the various alumni who were in attendance.

“You see a lot of community leaders who are important to Ardmore,” Bush said. “We’re counting on you to take the opportunity to educate yourselves in all aspects of this community and to determine for yourself, based on your skills, how you can be more involved and give back to Ardmore.”

Mita Bates, President and CEO of the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, reinforced Dr. Bush’s statement.

“Our goal this year is for you to look within yourself and discover new leadership opportunities and find where you can best serve our community,” Bates said.

The members of the 2019/2020 Leadership Greater Ardmore Class include: Lorraine Acevedo-Cardona, Justin Arledge, Jacob Befort, Charline (Diane) Buck, Mark Bryan, Ashley Carranza, Jason (Jay) Clements, Kayelyn Clubb, Daela Echols, Stephanie Ferguson, Brandon Godwin, Sonya Graysneck, Joseph (Joey) Guess, Sarah Hosteler, Kyle Impson, Sarah Johnson, Dan Luttrell, Michael McCauley, Jeremy Perkins, Dr. Alexander (Alex) Reed, Rebecca (Becky) Richards, Marlene Salaza, Cody Steele, Cathryn (Cat) Terry, Dr. Eric Ward, Dr. Terrick Washington, Jodi Woydziak.