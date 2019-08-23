While there might have been a storm in the forecast Thursday, the Ringling Lady Blue Devils decided to bring their own brand of thunder and rain at home.

Ringling won its third straight game with a convincing 14-2 victory over the Wilson Lady Eagles in four innings, moving them to 7-3 overall on the season.

Kendra Wright gave Wilson an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first with an RBI groundout.

However, Ringling came back with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to lead 2-1.

Tucker Welch managed to tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the second with an RBI double to right field, but the offense would stall out from that point forward for the Lady Eagles.

Ringling would go on to score 12 runs in the second inning, eventually claiming the run-rule victory.

Meghan Roberts and Rayme Tolliver led the Lady Blue Devils with three RBI’s apiece on the day.

Roberts finished 1-for-1 with two runs scored, while Tolliver was also 1-for-1 with a run scored.

Steelie Price and Karagan Cox each had two RBI’s in the game, with Ashlee Stearns, Kelsi Lester, and Sydney Southward each having one RBI.

Jordan Furr finished 1-for-2 with a run scored on the day for the Lady Eagles while Katelynn Hacker had the other run scored for Wilson.

Roberts got the win on the mound for Ringling, throwing 1 1/3 innings of work. She totaled two strikeouts in the game.

Tolliver pitched 1 2/3 innings in the game, allowing two earned runs on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Jadyn Brown took the loss for Wilson, allowing nine earned runs with one strikeout.

Wilson will be in a triangular today at Marietta along with Turner.

The Lady Eagles will take on Turner at 2:45 p.m. with a game against the Lady Indians to follow at 4 p.m.

Turner and Marietta will start things off at 1:15 p.m.

Ringling meanwhile will be back in action on Saturday in Shawnee as part of the Oklahoma Shootout, where the Lady Blue Devils will take on Hilldale and Tuttle during the course of the day.