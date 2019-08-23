SULPHUR — Following their first district loss of the season on Tuesday, the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs entered the Murray County Bash tournament with something to prove.

Actions proved to speak loudly for the ladies in red and white as they swept their way to a pair of victories over Lindsay and Washington, earning them a place in the finals of their respective bracket.

Sulphur will be in action at 5:30 p.m. this evening at home.

Sulphur 12

Lindsay 2 F/4

There was little doubt about the focus of the Lady Bulldogs in their opening contest, as they rolled to a 10-run four inning victory against the Leopardettes from Lindsay.

Sulphur scored four runs in the first inning followed by one in the second, before pouring it on with six in the third to take a commanding 11-1 advantage.

Lindsay kept the game going with a run in the top of the fourth, before Sulphur ended it with a run in the bottom half of the inning.

Kady Lynch led the offense for the Lady Bulldogs going 2-for-2 with four RBI’s in the game, with Macenzie Ruth going 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBI’s.

Makella Mobly, Abby Beck, Harley Beesley and Kinlee Duck each had one RBI in the game for Sulphur. Duck was also 2-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored.

Blakelyn Barber shut down Lindsay on the mound, throwing four innings. She allowed one earned run on five hits with one strikeout and two walks.

Sulphur 5

Washington 0

As things often go, one solid pitching performance deserves to be followed by another.

That’s exactly what happened in the Lady Bulldogs second game on Thursday as Harley Beesley pitched five shutout innings against the Lady Warriors from Washington.

Sulphur got on the board in the top of the second when Kinlee Duck got an RBI single to center field.

Duck would make it 2-0 in the fourth when she got an RBI double to score Abby Beck.

The Lady Bulldogs gave themselves insurance runs in the top of the fifth thanks to an RBI single from Kady Lynch, an RBI groundout from Shallen Mershon, and an RBI double from Beck.

Beesley allowed just three hits while recording three strikeouts on the mound.

The victories moved Sulphur to 8-2 overall on the season.