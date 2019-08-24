Jasmine Dawn Birge and Tanner Dea Woodard of Shawnee announce the birth of a daughter, Taylynn Renee Woodard.

She was born at 6:37 p.m., Aug. 12, 2019, in Shawnee. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19 inches long.

She is the granddaughter of Jessie and Don Porter of Tecumseh, Robyn and Evan Smith of McLoud, and Tommy and Judy Woodard of Guthrie.

She is the great-granddaughter of Jo Ann Sechrist of Shawnee, Sandra Prince of McLoud, and Karen Birge of Shawnee.

Big brother is Tristan Dea Woodard.