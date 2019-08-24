McLoud — Rusty Hall knew McLoud’s 4A-2 slate (2018) offered some stern challenges, including well-established programs like Tuttle.

The Redskins did indeed incur some district bumps and bruises, going 1-6 en route to a 2-8 season.

McLoud Practice

If Hall’s troops are to upgrade that district finish in 2019, they must receive a yeoman performance from their up-front personnel.

“Our strength will be our line, on both sides of the ball,” Hall said.

Returning starter Denzel Harris will line up at center on offense and tackle on defense. Also returning and likely going both ways will be fellow senior Conner Cheney, who is making the move from tackle to tight end. Cheney will also be a defensive tackle.

The most physical specimen on the squad is a freshman, 6-foot, 2-inch Tryce Lewis. His father, Tearon Lewis, was a McLoud teammate of Hall’s and Tryce’s grandfather, Allen Lewis, was a longtime Redskin coach.

“Tryce is one of just two freshmen on Vype Magazine’s upper-100 player list.” Hall said. “He’s the real deal. He will probably go to college as a defensive tackle.

“Tryce is big, fast, strong and smart. He was second in last year’s state junior high powerlifting meet.”

Two move-ins, James Jordan from Edmond North and Matthew Chapman from Texas, could also strengthen the line play.

Entering fall practice, Hall had his eyes on two junior quarterbacks, Wesley Olds and Adrian Frye.

Frye, who would have been the backup QB last year, tore his ACL and didn’t play. Olds started at tight end.

Whomever starts as the signal caller will have two returning receiver starters in senior Coye Campbell and junior Karson Cue.

“Coye, who is very athletic, was our top receiver last year,” Hall said. Campbell also started at cornerback while Cue was the starting safety.

McLoud scrimmaged at Chandler right before the preview went to press. The Redskins will also be involved in a four-way scrimmage with Prague, Tecumseh and Little Axe Thursday, Aug. 28.

McLoud will entertain Meeker Friday, Sept. 6 in the season opener.

NOTES:

• Hall is in his ninth year on the McLoud staff and is beginning his fifth campaign as head coach.

• Continuing their staff affiliations are Trey Aubert, assistant head coach/offensive line coach, and Rob Hill, wide receiver/defensive back coach. Three new coaches are onboard — Erik Holt, quarterback/defensive backs; Alec Petricelli, defensive line/running backs; and Robby Mellinger, offensive line/defensive line.