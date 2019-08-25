PAULS VALLEY — For the second time in 24 hours Saturday, the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs had to change their plans for where they would be playing.

Unfortunately, the scenery didn’t provide a winning atmosphere against Byng.

Sulphur nearly mounted a late comeback, but was halted in the top of the seventh as the Lady Pirates claimed the Murray County Bash championship 3-2 at Wacker Park in Pauls Valley.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Davis, but was moved due to unplayable field conditions.

Sulphur was also originally scheduled to play its Friday contest at home, but instead played in Washington against the Lady Warriors.

As for Saturday, things didn’t go as planned from the beginning.

Starting pitcher Harley Beesley was forced to leave the mound after taking a hard comebacker to the mound, which connected with the inside part of her arm, bringing Blakelyn Barber to pitch.

Byng managed to take the lead in the bottom of the second, but it was through a controversial play.

A passed ball appeared to take a tip foul off the bat, but instead wasn’t called, allowing a run to score, giving the Lady Pirates a 1-0 lead.

Sulphur had a golden opportunity to capitalize in the top of the third with the bases loaded and one out, but a strikeout along with Abby Beck being robbed of a grand slam on the warning track ended the threat.

Byng managed to get two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to pad its advantage, but the Lady Bulldogs wouldn’t go down quietly.

Beesley managed to come back in the top of the seventh and take an at-bat, where she registered an RBI groundout which scored Shallen Mershon to make it a 3-1 contest.

Makella Mobly then cut the deficit to one run with an RBI single.

With a runner in scoring position, the Lady Bulldogs appeared to be destined for a late tie, but were stopped short, snapping their three game winning streak in the process, dropping them to 9-3 overall.

Barber took the loss on the mound for Sulphur, throwing 5 2/3 innings. She allowed three earned runs on eight hits.

Sulphur will be back in action Monday with a district doubleheader on the road against Crooked Oak, before returning home to take on Little Axe on Tuesday for another district contest, with Riverside to follow.