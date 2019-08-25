Monday: Sloppy Joe, potato salad, veggie salad, pb rice crispy treat
Tuesday: Ham, sweet potato, veggie salad, roll, fruit cobbler
Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, zucchini and tomatoes, roll, pudding with topping
Thursday: Chili con carne, baked potato, tossed salad, crackers, cookie
Friday: Eggs and sausage, biscuit, hash brown, orange juice, fruit, birthday cake
For reservations, contact Community Action Resource & Development Inc.: Dewey Senior Center, 918-534-1760; Bartlesville, East Senior Center 918-331-3675; Nowata, 918-273-0552.