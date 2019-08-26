Shawnee, OK-School is back in session and the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is gearing up for their After-School Art Classes for the fall. The classes are for children and teens ages 5-18, with the first-class beginning Tuesday, September 10th.

“We are excited to have our young artists back in the museum as they expand their skills and knowledge about the arts with our classes and instructors,” says Amber DuBoise-Shepherd museum Manager of Education and Outreach. This fall there are three opportunities for children and teens to learn about and create their own art pieces, and learn about acting and theater.

The MGMoA’s first After-School Art Class is Creating Art Composition with Paper with Jude Delaney. Using the paintings in the MGMoA’s collection as a reference, students will study the basic principles of art composition working with cut paper designs. Jude Delaney has taught at the museum over the years and is looking forward to working again with students and honing their skills in the arts. Creating Art Composition with Paper will occur on Tuesdays, September 10, 17, 24, and October 1, and 8 from 4:00-5:00pm, for ages 5-6; 5:15-6:15pm, for ages 7-10; and 6:30-7:30pm, for ages 11-18.

In October, the next art class features Mosaic Landscapes with instructor Debra Christian. Students will learn to make mosaics and create landscapes from various stone shapes. Debra Christian has taught mosaic classes at the Mabee-Gerrer and has donated her mosaic art pieces to the museum’s yearly gala and Off the Wall fundraisers. Mosaic Landscapes will occur Tuesdays, October 15, 22, 29 and November 5, and 12 from 4:00-5:00pm, for ages 5-6; 5:15-6:15pm, for ages 7-10; and 6:30-7:30pm, for ages 11-18.

The last class for the fall is a Theater Class for Kids ages 7-12 with Emily Coley. This class will introduce students to basic acting skills and the theatre production process. Students do not have to have previous acting or theater experience. Emily Coley was previously St. Gregory’s Technical Director and Instructor of Theatre with a successful career in theater. This class will occur on Thursdays, October 24, November 7, 14, 21, and December 5 from 5:00-6:30pm. No classes on October 31st and November 28th.

After School Art Classes are held at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art at 1900 W. MacArthur, Shawnee, on OBU’s Green Campus, near St. Gregory’s Abbey. Tuition is $80 per student, per class and scholarships are available for students who receive free or reduced-price lunches during the school year. All supplies are included. Registration is required and it is recommended that students enroll early as classes fill up quickly. The Art Show and Theater Performance will be December 12th at 5:00pm. Registration is available online at www.mgmoa.org/classes or call 405-878-5300.