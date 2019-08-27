There will be a celebration of Carolyn J. Owen’s life at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church-Noble Chapel of Ardmore with Rev. Craig King officiating.

Carolyn was born in Jacksboro, Texas, on Aug. 20, 1933, to Paul and Ara Jones. She passed from this life Aug. 24, 2019 at the age of 86.

Carolyn graduated from high school in Graham, Texas, in 1950, and later graduated from North Texas State University. Using her degree, she became an elementary school teacher in Fort Worth, Texas.

Carolyn and Billy were married in April 1955. Billy preceded her in death in 2015.

In later years, after raising her family, she enjoyed her love of travel, shopping, family gatherings, cooking, friends and volunteering, for both the hospital and animal rescue organizations. She was also very involved in her church and was the moderator of Presbyterian Women.

Carolyn is survived by two daughters, Michelle Billingsley of Walnut Creek, Calif., Lisa Wilkinson of Ardmore; two sons, Mike Owen of Dallas, and David Owen of St. Augustine, Fla.; five grandchildren, Karilyn Burne, Andrea Oranje and husband Tim, Erica Colis and husband Kris, Erin Trail and husband Rhett, and Eric Wilkinson; great-grandchildren, Tyler Oranje, Ashley Oranje, Madison Trail, Dillon Trail, Jaxon Trail, Cian Byrne, Kayden Colis and Layla Colis.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cross Timbers Hospice (207 C Street, NW, Ardmore, OK 73401) for their love and care of our mother. A special thank you to Rhedonna Ralls, Julene Howard, Juanda Walker, Georgia Clark, Dr. Joe Hamill, Matt Benedick and our precious mother’s many friends.

