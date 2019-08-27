John Phillip Brock, Sr., 79, of Mannsville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Mercy Hospital in Ardmore.

He was born Nov. 26, 1939, to the late Willie Lee Brock and Leta May Brock. John was raised in the Madill and Kingston area and graduated from Mannsville High School in 1957. He married Frieda Joyce Greenson on July 22, 1961, in Dickson, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 9, 2016.

John worked for Coca-Cola and Colbert Dairy for 16 years. He also worked as a farmer-rancher raising hogs, cattle and growing peanuts. John was a member of the Mannsville Baptist Church and he enjoyed going to the coffee shop and going to gospel singings.

He is survived by his son, John Brock, Jr., Mannsville; grandchildren, Josh Brock, Ardmore, and Paige Mize and husband Eli, Sulphur; two great-grandchildren, Kimber and Kendall Mize; brother, Bill Brock and wife Opal, Grand Prairie, Texas; sister-in-law, Reeta Mays, Dickson; two nieces, Susan Foster, Burleson, Texas, and Kathy Forsythe, Grand Prairie, Texas.

John was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and son, Steven Brock.

Visitation will be today at Watts Funeral Home, Madill, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, Mannsville. Interment will be at the Mannsville Cemetery, Mannsville. Kevin Russell will officiate the service. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill.

Casket bearers will be John Brock, Jr., Josh Brock, Billy Ray Dorer, Lee Mays, Matt Krimmer and Eli Mize.

Honorary bearers will be Ronnie Peoples, Mark Hughes and all his coffee shop buddies.

Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.