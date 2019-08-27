It has been said that timing is everything. The predicted rain and countless area activities kept many people away from the Downtown Block Party sponsored by the Hope Community Church. A canopy shielded the musicians as they started the festivities. The bouncy house blew up rapidly. The tables and chairs came next while the dunk tank began to fill. In my opinion, if the dunk tank had been in place the night before, God would have spared the need for multiple garden hoses. About two and a half inches of rain were recorded in the wee hours before the event at 11 a.m.

Then, about the time the heat began to creep in; a little shower would cool everything down again. The barefooted youngsters ran and splashed through the puddles. Herb Hays and crew made sure everyone was fed. The volunteer firemen brought their pumper truck for display and came dressed in their firefighting gear until time for the dunk tank. Three firemen, John Wayne Mosley, P.J. Cody and Ross Travis, challenged the dunk tank and lost several times. Pastor Greg Buie and Pastor Michael Leskowat, garnered the most money for the afternoon.

Someone yelled, “I’ll give $5 to dunk Greg Buie.”

All proceeds went to the Copan Volunteer Fire Dept.

The wonderful part of living in a small town is that camaraderie overshadows all other problems. There were no protests, fights, political signs or other distractions. Thank you to all who worked to get the event scheduled and helped to make it memorable.

Once again I find myself apologizing for omitting some important news. At the Interstate Fair, along with Grand Champion Lamb, Andrea Blum won Champion Cross Lamb, placed third with her Junior Market Meat goat, Reserve Senior Sheep Showman and made the sale. Cooper Donaho placed third with his Cross Pig and made the sale. Kennedy Watson’s goat placed first in class and third overall, qualifying for the sale.

Jagger Fox received Reserve Champion Natural Lamb and qualified for the sale. Clayton Evans placed second with his shorthorn steer, Reserve Champion and made the sale.

The menu for the senior citizens for Thursday is chicken alfredo, veggie, salad, cheesy biscuits and dessert. The senior center opens at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30a.m.

Copan Hornets will join the South Coffeyville Lions to meet the Webbers Falls Warriors on Friday night. The co/op football team will take the field at 7:30 p.m. in South Coffeyville.

On Saturday, the Lakeside Fireworks will fill the sky at dusk. The CCAT sponsors the event traditionally scheduled on July 4.

On Saturday at 7 p.m., the Junior Bull Storm is scheduled at the Copan arena on Golden Street. Events for ages, 4-19 years old are planned. On Sunday, Bull Storm will open the gates at 7 p.m. This event has been sponsored by the Copan Club for over 20 years.

The community was saddened by the news of the death of Joe Jeter. Our hearts go out to the family for their loss.

Upcoming events — the Washington County Free Fair will accept entries on Sept. 3.

Grandparents Day luncheon is Sept. 5 at 10:30 a.m. in the school cafeteria.

The “Send-Off Picnic” in the park for Pastor Michael Leskowat will start at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15. Chaplain Michael will deploy overseas at the end of September.

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492.