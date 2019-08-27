It’s about time for the 2019 Washington County Free Fair. You will be excited to see all the things that have been planned at this year’s fair, that will take place on Sept. 5-8. Events and interactive exhibits with focus on STEM (Science, technology, engineering and mathematics) for all ages. The planning committee hopes you will have a STEM-tastic time. As always, you will see the handmade quilts, canning items, fresh produce, 4-H and Future Farmers of America exhibits, livestock shows and there will be plenty of yummy food for you to choose from. If you plan on entering exhibits in this years fair, you will find the available information at the Washington County Extension Office, in Dewey. Be sure and check out the list of exhibits that will be allowed for the open classes, and for the younger youth of Washington County. There are so many options, for the kids to prepare their exhibits for the fair.

The Copan Aggies will be the go to place to eat at the Washington County Fair on Thursday. The youth will be serving you hot and cold food at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You won’t be disappointed. It will be a meal you can’t get at most cafes. And better yet, the proceeds will go to the Copan Aggies, to support their future projects. So come out and have a great meal, while supporting a good cause.

Be sure and notice that the Horse Drill Team Exhibition will be held on Thursday and Friday at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. on both days. The youth work extremely hard, individually and as a group, to get their horses ready for this event. A very popular event for the young and old alike. You can watch as each rider will maneuver their horse to the sound of music, in the exact pattern, as the horse next to them. Even though the riders make it look easy, we all know that it isn’t, but it’s such a fun attraction for all to see. Then you will want to stay until 6 p.m. to watch the Horse Show.

Also on Thursday at 6 p.m. the CattleWomen’s Association will hold their yearly Pie and Basket Auction. Need I say more? You will see, smell and for the right price, get to taste some of the best food in the area. So guys bring your wallets and practice you bidding signals.

On Sept. 6, starting at 10 a.m., you are invited to come look at some oldies and goodies cars, or bring yours to just show off. People’s choice determine the winner by donations to support local 4-H Club members. While admiring these cars from the past, drop a donation by 2 p.m., to vote for your favorite vintage car. Donations will help fund 4-H awards and scholarships.

Friday’s meals will be brought to you by the Washington County 4-H Club, at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure and stop by and get a nice lunch or dinner, that will not only taste great, but it will support the youth of our county.

The K9 Exhibition will be held on Thursday and Friday, at 11 a.m., both days, and again on Saturday, at 4 p.m. This will be an event you won’t want to miss.

The Dairy Goat Show will be held at 6 p.m. The Dairy Cattle Show will be held at 7 p.m.

The JP Dancers will perform on Thursday at 11 a.m., on Friday at 2 p.m. and again on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Attention all kids, better start practicing with your Turtles for the big Turtle Race. The Race will be held on Friday, at 6 p.m., along with the Sunflower Seed Spitting Contest.

To round out your Friday evening with the Washington County Show Us Your Talent Show/Dance. Hosted by Good Times Entertainment and DJ.

The fair will start your Saturday morning bright and early with a nice, fun Pet Show. Pet Show entries will open at 9 a.m. The Pet Show will begin at 10 a.m. There will be several different categories to choose from. Pets must be vaccinated. Check out the fair book for additional information.

Lunch will be served on Saturday by the Bartlesville Indian’s Women’s Club, at 11 a.m. Entertainment will be provided by Joyful Strings.

The Market Livestock Show will begin at noon. This will be one of the last time to see the youth with their animals. They all put so much time and money into raising nice healthy animals. The youth learn so much from the animals themselves, something to take well into their future.

To make a great ending to the 2019 Washington County Fair, the RCB Bank will sponsor a community hot dog feed, followed by a live concert by a very popular local band, Let it Ride. The band will perform at 5 p.m., along with the hot dog feed, which is open to the public.

The 12th Annual KanOkla Highway Sale will be held on Sept. 13-14. If you would like you address added to the Dewey Map, you need to call Pat at Linger Longer Antiques at 918-534-0610. Leave her your name address where the sale will be held and Items for sale. Deadline for the map will be Sept. 9.

If you want to set up at the KanOkla Highway sale group site, located on U.S. Highway 75, between Dewey and Bartlesville to sell you items, call Sandra at 918-214-2443. Spots are beginning to fill up, so reserve your spot soon.