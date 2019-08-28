Connie Lee Kay, of Konawa, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her home.

Connie, the daughter of George and Beatrice (Guinn) Haas, was born on Feb. 21, 1953, in Shawnee.

She graduated from Shawnee High School with the class of 1971. After completing high school, she continued her education, receiving an associate’s degree from Hillsdale Freewill Baptist College. She then went to Central State where she earned a bachelor’s degree.

On Dec. 26, 1975, Connie married Quinton Kay in Jenks. Connie kept herself very busy as a preacher’s wife, as the “President of Momma College,” raising her children and maintaining their home.

At the age of 50, Connie went back to school, completing her master’s degree in counseling at East Central University.

Connie loved her family and any time that she could spend with them; the only thing in her life as important as her family was her relationship with Jesus.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Quinton, of the home; her three children, Toni and Kevin Davis, of Norman, Jami Kay of Moore, and Jake Kay of Moore; four grandchildren, Benjamin Matthew, Joshua Caleb, Timothy James, and Payton Kay; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Connie Lou Haas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Teresa Kay; sister-in-law, Janet Greene; many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Randall University in Moore in Connie’s name.

Funeral services will be Monday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. at the Walker Funeral Service Chapel in Shawnee with Rev. David Sutton officiating. Burial will follow at Vista Cemetery in Konawa.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.