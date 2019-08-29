Lois Jean Collier, born July 25, 1934 at Tabler, OK passed into the glorious presence of her Lord Jesus on August 19, 2019 at her home in Grove, Ok with family by her side. Lois was preceded in death by three husbands; Virgil Tollison, Curtis Dodd and Bert Collier. She bore four children with Virgil; Randall, Ronald, Clarissa and Robin of which Randall and Clarissa preceded her in death. Lois leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a career of Civil Service at Tinker Air Force Base from which she retired. Lois was greatly loved and will be sadly missed until that joyous reunion we will have one day. We love you Mama. Lois’s family will have a Private Family Memorial at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344 with Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.