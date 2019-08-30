OBU kicks off the fall semester of its 2019-20 Philosophy Forum series beginning Friday, Aug. 30. The first event features Dr. Alan Bandy, Rowena Strickland Associate Professor of New Testament, and Dr. Tawa Anderson, associate professor of philosophy. The faculty dialogue titled “Should a Christian Embrace Calvinism?” will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. Bandy will assume the “yea” position, while Anderson will argue the “nay.” All fall Philosophy Forum events will be held in the Tulsa Royalties Auditorium in Bailey Business Center on the OBU campus in Shawnee.

The second philosophy forum will take place Friday, Sept. 13, from 4-5:15 p.m. This forum will center on “Evolution and Theism” and will feature a panel discussion hosted by Mars Hill Forum, the student apologetics club.

Dr. Matthew Arbo, assistant professor of biblical and theological studies, will present a faculty lecture entitled, “Walking through Infertility,” drawn from his recent book by the same title. The lecture will take place Friday, Oct. 11, from 4-5:15 p.m.

The fourth philosophy forum will take place Nov. 15 from 4-5:15 p.m. OBU alumnus Dr. Russell “Rusty” Jones, associate professor of philosophy at the University of Oklahoma, will present a guest lecture. The topic and title are to be announced.

The final philosophy forum of the fall will be held Friday, Dec. 6, from 4-5:30 p.m. The mock debate will center on the topic “Does God Exist?” and will feature Anderson (nay) and Leslie “Paige” Lehrmann, a senior math and apologetics double major (yea).

