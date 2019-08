Hermenegildo Villalobos Suarez, 68, of Shawnee, passed away Aug. 28, 2019.

Hermenegildo Villalobos Suarez, 68, of Shawnee, passed away Aug. 28, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday and from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday at Resthaven Funeral Home. A mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 2, at St. Benedicts Catholic Church.