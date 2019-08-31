Well here it is Tuesday and I am writing the Happenings column to go to Amy at the senior center on Tuesday so she can add her part and send the column off to Tina at The Shawnee News-Star by Wednesday so you can read this in the Sunday paper on Saturday! You will have to forgive me because I have wanted to go through all those steps for you just for the fun of saying the “Sunday paper on Saturday” part for quite some time and now I've done it so I won't mention it again!

Reminder to all that the senior center and the Community Center will not be open on Monday, the 2nd of September because it’s Labor Day and that’s a holiday, so have some fun on your day off.

With school once again in progress we would like to remind parents and coaches and any other adults involved with school age kids’ programs that you might just want to check out the center and the gym in the Municipal Auditorium. Birthday parties? We have rooms to fit your needs! Basketball practice? We have a full-size basketball court just waiting for basketball players! Church social? We have a small kitchen where you can serve up those yummy potlucks. Visit the center and see the possibilities for yourself. You can call 405-878-1528 to make an appointment for someone to show you around or just drop in and talk to a staff member. You can also rent a park pavilion at one of several Shawnee parks for a three-hour rental if you like outdoor venues for fun. Same number to call: 405-878-1528.

You may remember that I mentioned a pool tournament and now I can give you the specific date of Friday, Sept. 27, 1 p.m. at the center. Registration to enter will start on Tuesday, Sept. 17, with a deadline of Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. So if you need practice there are three pool tables just waiting for you. Watch this space for more info.

For those of you who are close to the Community Center on Park, Heartland Hospice has arranged to offer mini-health checkups (that’s blood pressure and pulse) on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m. until noon. If you would like to participate just drop in, there is no need to sign up. The mini-health checks will continue to also be offered by the great Heartland volunteers at the center on Tuesdays, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

On a more serious note, there will be two new Grief Support Groups starting in September.

A Men’s Grief Support Group will meet on Wednesdays, Sept. 11 through Oct. 30, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This men’s group will be facilitated by Paul Riggins, LMFT (which means he is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist).

In addition, a new Women’s Grief Support Group will begin on Monday, Sept. 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jamee Walters, a new center employee, will facilitate the women’s group, providing a personal perspective of her journey following the loss of her husband. (And yes, she really does spell her name with two e’s.) These free support groups will offer fellowship and a sounding board for individuals aged 55+ in our community who may have lost a spouse or family member.

Have you ever wanted to learn how to play bridge, or pick up some tips on how to improve your game? Come join us for Beginning Bridge Lessons on Monday morning, 9 to 11 a.m., starting Sept. 23.

Here’s a quick reminder of things to watch for during the month of September: Voting for your favorite movie, September Birthday Celebration, Movie Monday, New Grief Support Groups, Beginning Bridge Lessons, and a Pool Tournament.

Be sure to stop by the center to get the new September calendar, which also includes activities at both the senior center and the Community Center, as well as the Project Heart lunch menu served at the Community Center at 804 S. Park. For more information on Project Heart Lunches, please call 405-214-1972.

Don’t forget to check out the Senior Spotlight with “Mike on KGFF” (1450AM or 100.9FM) on Wednesday mornings at 8:35 and hear for yourself the things coming up in the center.

And, as always, see you at the center!