Funeral services for former Ardmore Police Chief Billy Wayne (Bill) Culley are scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Dr. David Daniel officiating. Interment will follow in McAlister Cemetery at Overbrook. The family will host a visitation Monday afternoon from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Bill was born at home on Rocky Hill, Ardmore to George E. (Bill) Culley and Eva E. (Whitson) Culley on Oct. 19, 1937. He passed this life on Aug. 29, 2019 at the age of 81.

He graduated from Ardmore High School in 1956 and became an Ardmore Police Officer in May of 1964.

Bill and Janet Shurley married in Ardmore on Jan. 15, 1960, at Carter Avenue Methodist Church and have been members of the First United Methodist Church of Ardmore for over 50 years.

Throughout his life, Bill was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and working his cattle on his farm. He and Janet spent many vacations traveling off the beaten path, many times four wheel driving into the rugged mountains of Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and Montana.

He was a true public servant throughout his entire career. While unselfishly serving the citizens of Ardmore for over 30 years, Bill became the Chief of Police in 1976. He served on numerous boards and commissions in his capacity as the Chief of Police, most notably by the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET), where he served on the executive board. He ensured that the law enforcement officers throughout the State of Oklahoma had the training resources they needed to be competent and ethical law enforcement officers in their communities.

Bill pursued higher education in law enforcement and criminal justice throughout his career and was recognized for his commitment to his profession through CLEET, the Oklahoma Municipal League and the University of Virginia.

On March 24, 1977, Bill graduated with the 108th Class of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. He considered this opportunity both a privilege and an honor and was forever grateful to have attended the FBI National Academy.

Bill’s commitment to the citizens of Ardmore is unmatched. He generously gave of his time so that the citizens of Ardmore could live in a safe community. However, his proudest moments came with his family. He is survived by his wife, Janet of the home, his two children, Monica Coleman of Tuttle and Darren Culley and wife, Michelle of Lone Grove, his grandchildren, Darren Culley and wife, Shawnda of Ardmore, Culley Coleman and wife, Chantel of Oklahoma City, Peighton Coleman of Tuttle, and Jarred Culley and wife, Jaycee of Ardmore, and his great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jayde and Easton Culley were his proudest accomplishments and the legacy he was so proud to leave behind. He is also survived by a host of other family members and friends and his little buddy Rowdy Puppy.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Darren R. Culley, Culley Coleman, Jarred Culley, Josh Hartman, Phil Shepard, and Erin Shurley. Honorary Pallbearers are Charlie Taliaferro, Mike Shurley, David Joe Willingham, Bill Mitchell and Wade Taliaferro.

The family suggested in lieu of flowers that memorials be left to the Ardmore Animal Care, 321 Carol Brown Dr., Ardmore, OK; Hero’s with Hope of Southern Oklahoma, 16 E Street SW, Ardmore, OK; or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.