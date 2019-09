Cheryle Hawkins

Cheryle Ann Hawkins, 70, of Dewey, died Thursday. Per her wishes, no services will be held. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Ricardo Maldonado

Ricardo David “Richard’ Maldonado, 60, of Bartlesville, died Aug. 28. A Memorial Mass will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Sept. 6 with inurnment at Dewey Cemetery to follow. Cremation is under the arrangement of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.