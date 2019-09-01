A traveling exhibit celebrating one of Mexico’s most iconic artists, Frida Kahlo, is now on display at Bartlesville’s Price Tower Arts Center.

The national exhibit explores how Kahlo’s garden, the diversity of plant life in Mexico, and the rich cultural history of the country nourished her creativity. The exhibition runs through Oct. 20 and is free and open to the public.

“We are very lucky that we were able to host it so soon, as the show is currently booked through 2023 and will visit 23 cities across the country. We are also the only stop in Oklahoma,” said Deshane Atkins, curator at Price Tower.

“This is an incredible program National Endowment for the Humanities has provided our community and other communities across the country.”

Kahlo is considered one of the most significant artists of the 20th century. Her body of work, consisting of some 250 paintings and drawings, is both intensely personal and universal in scope, and relies heavily on the natural world.

There will be a few fun and creative events happening during the exhibit, too. On Sept. 13, a party celebrating the exhibit will feature all kinds of festive Mexican art, cuisine and drinks, plus live music and dancing, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Admission is free for Price Tower members and $5 for guests. Tickets include food and drinks and can be purchased at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E19649&id=26

Then, a special family event celebrating Mexican culture will take place Sept. 14 and will include crafts, music and more.

“There are a few other events and programs we will be doing, so be sure to follow us on Facebook or our website to keep up on any of the upcoming events,” Atkins said.

The Frida Kahlo’s Garden exhibit is part of a much larger show that was hosted at the New York Botanical Garden, and it’s been scaled down to make it accessible for smaller communities to be able to experience Kahlo’s home, garden and works for free, Atkins said.

”The show will feature a large reproduction of the pyramid that was in her garden,” Atkins said. “There will also be several interactives that teach visitors about her culture, family, special flowers and plants that can be found in her garden and other special things about her home. There will also be a reproduction of one of her outfits and some of Kahlo’s work.”

Indeed, visitors to this exhibition will explore iconic photographs of the artist and her home and garden, in addition to reproductions of several of her paintings. The informative exhibit also highlights the native Mexican plants that were grown in her garden, a dress from the Mexican state of Oaxaca where Kahlo sourced many of her dresses, and examples of folk art collected by Kahlo and her husband, Diego Rivera.

Visitors will also learn about Mexican culture, including — traditional festivities, food and drink, agricultural practices, and Atkins is confident that youth will enjoy browsing the exhibit too.

“There are some great children’s interactives. Kahlo loved to cook, and they included a children’s-sized replica of Frida Kahlo’s kitchen. There are also some other interactives learning about Mexican native flowers and plants,” Atkins said. “These are not just features children would enjoy, but I can see everyone having fun interacting and learning about Frida Kahlo.”

Price Tower Arts Center Executive Director Rick Loyd encourages the community to come out and enjoy the free exhibit and learn how the Mexican painter remains an inspiration today.

“This exhibition will be one that people from the entire region will be coming to see, and I’m excited for the opportunity for all of us, right here in the Bartlesville area, can enjoy and engage with Frida,” Rick Loyd said.