SANGER, Texas — With a loaded roster of 24 seniors entering the 2019 season, the Plainview Indians were expected to make a strong first impression Friday night in their season opener.

Mission Accomplished.

Despite opening the season deep in the heart of Texas, Plainview showed no signs of rust or slowing down as the Indians raced past Sanger High School by a score of 46-13 at Indian Stadium.

Plainview made a statement in the first half by scoring 40 points en route to a 40-7 lead at the break.

“I think most of the points we scored were the product of us playing really good defense,” Plainview coach Joe Price said. “We played great defense, and held Sanger to just two first downs in the first half. When we got the ball back we were able to go down there and score.”

“We’ve got some work to do in the execution end of things,” Price added. “But I was very pleased with the effort, and the attitude of our kids was great. We’re just going to keep working and if we can keep improving then we can be a really good team.”

After Sanger opened the game with a three and out, Plainview was gifted a short field after a bad punt.

Starting from the Sanger 42-yard line, Plainview was able to slice open the Sanger defense with ease, which eventually led to the opening score, with Brock Parham finding Payton Webber for a 19-yard touchdown.

After the extra point from Kenny Sutherlin, it was 7-0 Plainview at the 8:56 mark of the first quarter.

However, the lead was short-lived as Sanger responded in the matter of a few seconds.

Rylan Smart found a wide-open Zach Shepard over the middle on a blown coverage which resulted in a 79-yard touchdown and a 7-7 game with 8:36 left in the first half.

Turnabout was fair play though as Plainview needed just 20 seconds and two plays to take back the lead.

Jaxon Clemons broke loose for an 80-yard touchdown, which was momentarily called back due to a flag, but later overturned, giving Plainview a 13-7 lead after the missed extra point.

Near the end of the first quarter, Parham got on the board again, this time finding Blake Nowell for a 30-yard touchdown to make it 20-7 with 1:16 left in the frame.

Just one minute into the second quarter, Webber got his second score of the night, this time from four yards out to make it 27-7.

Later in the quarter, Parham and Nowell would combine again for the second time as the senior wide receiver made his way 23-yards for the touchdown to make it 33-7.

Parham completed a solid first half in style as he found Trevor Burton for a one-yard touchdown with less than a minute to go before halftime.

There was little drama in the second half, with the lone exception being Nowell finding the end zone for the third time, with the scoring coming off a 16-yard rush to the outside.

Sanger managed to get a late consolation with less than two minutes to go in the game to finish the scoring.

The Plainview defense also had quite the night as it accounted for three turnovers, with Eli Russ grabbing an interception.

“We’ve been emphasizing a little more in the preseason about getting turnovers,” Price said.

“It’s shown up a little bit out here on the field. I thought we did a great job on getting turnovers and tackling on defense tonight.”

Parham finished the game 9-of-17 passing for 132 yards and four touchdowns.

“Brock does a great job and commands the huddle when he is in there,” Price said. “He’s a leader and understands what we’re trying to do out there. He stays positive and really helps the other kids execute.”

Clemons was the leading rusher on the night for Plainview with 11 carries for 144 yards and one touchdown.

Nowell finished the game with five catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for a touchdown.

Plainview is off next week and will be back in action Sept. 13 on the road against the Tuttle Tigers.