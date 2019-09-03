Mitch Enos, Edward Jones Financial Advisor (center), and Courtney Jones, Director of Human Resources for Seminole State College (right), kicked off a community effort to support the College’s new campus Food Pantry, by presenting a check to SSC Vice President for Student Services Dr. Bill Knowles (left) to cover the first truck load of food from the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

The College is currently gathering non-perishable food items and monetary donations to support the pantry, which will open to students this fall. SSC has launched a payroll deduction program, and during the first weeks of the fall semester, 50 employees have elected to donate from their earnings directly to the food pantry program. Tax deductible contributions to address food insecurity among students and their families may be made to the SSC Educational Foundation, and sent to P.O. Box 351, Seminole, OK 74818.