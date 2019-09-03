Derek L. Price II graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma.

Price completed the Collegiate Officer Program program and graduated from Rose State College in 2019.

He began his law enforcement career with the Shawnee Police Department in 2019.

"I wanted to be able to help people for a living and protect those who cannot protect themselves,” Price said.

Price has completed his field training program and has been assigned to patrol.

“I’m looking forward to helping the citizens of Shawnee when they are in need," Price said.