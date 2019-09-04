L. D. Hill w/pic

With an honorable discharge, L.D. and Barbara Hill went back to their lives in Borger, TX where he worked as an operator at the refinery of Phillips 66 in Borger, TX for 41 years and retired in 1991.

L.D. Hill loved the Lord and God’s word. He also loved God’s church by faithfully serving for many years at as financial officer. He and Barbara were charter members of Keeler Baptist Church in Borger, TX. He was a loyal friend and could always be called upon to help a friend in need.

L.D. had the blessing of knowing many grandchildren and great grandchildren as their “PawPaw” and they had the blessing of having him as an active part of their lives for many years. Altogether, he had seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. His family was the apple of his eye. He never missed an opportunity to be with them. L.D. was happiest when he was on a camping trip in his motorhome with his family. He was known for taking them on all sorts of adventures and had taken his family to visit a total of 48 states. L.D. was a pillar of strength for his family and left a memorable legacy for them rooted in kindness, serving others before yourself, unconditional love, and a thirst for adventure and to see the world.

When asked just a few years ago if he could offer words of advice to live by, he said this:

“Love and know God. Accept Jesus as your Savior. Ask for His guidance daily, and remember to give Him thanks. Do more than just love your family; TELL them you love them. Work your best at whatever job or profession you have and enjoy life. Make the best of what you have because there will always be others less fortunate than you. “One day at a time, Sweet Jesus” is my motto for living a good life.”

Awaiting him in Heaven, is his beloved wife, Barbara; his parents, Louie and Gladys Hill; his brother, Kenneth Hill; his daughter, Debby Hill; and his son, Tony Hill.

His legacy on earth lives on through his daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Gary Atkinson of College Station, TX; his daughter, Terri Stringer of Ft. Worth, TX; his daughter, Vicky Day of Amarillo, TX; his son-in-law, Kennie Day of Amarillo, TX; his daughter-in-law, MaryAnn Hill of Laurel, MS; sister-in-law Joan Hill; Seven Grandchildren, Laura Whittington, David Day, Tony Hill Jr., Michael Hill, Lynsey Kramer, Kayla Aldape, and Tanner Atkinson; and thirteen great-grandchildren; sister, Reba Goodell; brother, Otha Hill; sister Mary Lou Napier.

Graveside Services will be on Saturday, September 7, 11:00 am at Ethel Reece Cemetery in Barnsdall, Oklahoma. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

