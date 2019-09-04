Many Shawnee residents and participants in the Summer Learning Program gathered at the Shawnee Public Library for the unveiling of the latest teen mural celebrating "Painting with Van Gough" Tuesday night.

For the ninth consecutive year teens in the library's Summer Learning Program made an art exhibit featured in the foyer of the building.

The mural is made up of 24 different small paintings which are combined to make one large painting of "Starry Night."

The unveiling completed the Summer Learning Program and those in attendance enjoyed refreshments and snacks after seeing the mural.