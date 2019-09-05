Most of the fall’s hunting seasons will be here soon. Which means this is the ideal time to dive into a Hunter Education course to learn about hunting safety, ethics and the important role of sportsmen and sportswomen in conserving wildlife.

Hunter Education certification is required for anyone age 10 to 30 who wants to exercise the full privileges of a hunting license in Oklahoma. However, anyone of any age may buy an apprentice-designated license while abiding by the requirements of that license.

Students can choose to take the free Hunter Education course either online or in a live classroom session. Anyone of any age is welcome to register and attend an in-person course or go through the online course, but no one younger than 10 is allowed to take the final exam for Hunter Education certification

Students who take the online course can work through the lessons at their own pace. Administered by the National Rifle Association, Oklahoma's online course takes most people eight hours or longer to complete. After finishing the course, students receive a certification number.

Many students prefer an in-person class, which normally takes eight hours. Most classes are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a break for lunch. Students must pre-register. The student’s full name, birth date, and last four numbers of the Social Security number are required for registration.

Live classroom sessions are scheduled for the dates and locations listed below. Additional classes may be added in coming weeks.

SEPT. 7: McAlester, Fort Cobb, Fort Gibson, Okmulgee, Sallisaw.

SEPT. 14: Tahlequah, Washington, Enid, Ada, Broken Bow, Guymon.

SEPT. 20: Lawton.

SEPT. 21: Afton, Poteau, Wagoner, Woodward, Jay, Granite, Elk City, Norman, Barnsdall, Antlers, Ardmore.

OCT. 5: Shawnee, Choctaw, Alva, Weatherford, Jenks, Cherokee, Wayne, Chickasha.

OCT. 12: Randlett, Ponca City, Sallisaw, Edmond.

NOV. 9: Mustang.

NOV. 16: Omega, Edmond.