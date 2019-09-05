A pedestrian is reportedly in critical condition after being hit by a drunk driver in Bryan County Monday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Steven Mills of Hendrix was standing in a ditch next to the roadway when he was struck by a 1995 Cadillac Deville.

The driver, 44-year-old Mark Mills of Hendrix, was heading northbound on Grassy Lake Road and allegedly departed the roadway to the left, where Steven Mills was standing.

Steven Mills was transported to the Medical Center of Plano in critical condition with head, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries, according to OHP.

Mark Mills was uninjured and reportedly cited for driving under the influence.



