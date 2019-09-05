The 81st Annual Pottawatomie County Free Fair kicked off Wednesday and continues through Saturday at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee.

This year at the free fair, there will be several events both old and new. The county free fair is the third largest active county free fair in the state.

For the second year, there will be a miniature cattle show for children ages 4-7 on Friday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m.

The free fair will also have an invitational jackpot 4H archery contest.

There will be a horse show for FFA and 4H students as well as an open show for anyone who wishes to be involved on Saturday, Sept. 7.

There's going to be a children's barnyard with animals and giveaways for students of all ages. Friday, Sept. 6 is Kids Day, and students from the preschools and elementary schools can come and enjoy the fair.

The annual Firefighter Olympics with firefighters from stations throughout the county competing for first place will be Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.

For schedules and other information, visit the Facebook page or freefair.org.