Services for William “Bill” Shrewsbury will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church with Father Mike Stephenson officiating. Interment will be at Rosehill Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be Thursday evening from 5-6 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home. He passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. He was 101.

Bill was born in Kansas City, Mo., on July 29, 1918, though we always celebrated his birthday on July 28th, only recently finding out his actual birthday. Bill graduated from Ruskin High School in 1936, where he lettered in basketball. He moved to Los Angeles around 1937, where he was dropped-off and given a single one dollar bill. He had no idea how much his hard work and perseverance would later pay off in his life.

After surviving The Great Depression, Bill served in the United States Army during World War II, where he received an honorary discharge. After the war, Bill became a streetcar motorman for a railroad company based in Los Angeles. He soon met Margie Lorane Ward, and were married there on April 28, 1945. They were together 72 years when Margie passed in November, 2017.

Bill went on to work for the Hostess Bakery Company, driving a delivery truck and was also the head bartender at Zenda’s Ballroom in Los Angeles, a “hot spot” with the likes of the big bands of Desi Arnaz, Harry James, Tito Puente, and Xavier Cugat. A little known fun trivia: Betty Grable, married to Harry James at the time, would only let my father make her cocktails! He then went to work for Lever Brothers selling Rinso Blue, Lifebuoy Soap and Wisk! Bill was also a Master Mason and belonged to a lodge in California.

In 1957, Bill went to work for Revlon, where he would stay over 30 years, serving as the pinnacle of his career. He became Salesman of the Year in 1962, District Sales Manager, and National Sales Manager, working out of the New York office with Charles Revson himself.

Bill loved his family dearly, and though he traveled much of the time, he was always there for piano recitals choir/chorus/voice solo performances, birthdays, etc, even if they were in the middle of the week. Bill and Marge loved New York City and had so much fun with all of the great things it had to offer.

Bill and Marge loved giving parties, playing cards, dining, and dancing. When they moved to Dallas, Bill found time for Cowboys football games, yard work, golf and his love of painting. He had a wonderful little art studio in their house in Garland in the sunroom. It was a place Bill loved to spend quality time. He also donated much of his time to running the Food Pantry at their Episcopal Church in Plano.

Of all the attributes Bill possessed, probably his best was his sense of humor. He made everyone laugh with his bad (yet hilarious) jokes, and entertaining stories. People were naturally drawn to his engaging and charming personality, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Shrewsbury and Virginia Starnes, his wife of 72 years, Margie and granddaughter, Virginia “Ginger” Midden. Bill is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Midden and husband, Aaron of Ardmore; son, Ronald Shrewsbury and wife, Christina of East Amherst, N.Y.; grandchildren; Amy Midden Fleming of Dallas, Kimberly Melin and husband, Mike of North Canton, Ohio, Timothy Shrewsbury and wife, Elke of Clarksville, Tenn., Jill Daley and husband, Mike of Toronto, Canada; great-grandchildren Kenneth and Charles Melin of North Canton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CrossTimbers Hospice 207 C St. NW Ardmore, OK 73401 or to the Animal Shelter 32 Carol Brown Blvd. Ardmore, OK 73401.