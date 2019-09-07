Four former Shawnee High School students and football players were inducted into the Shawnee Football Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 6 at halftime of the first Shawnee home football game.

The four inductees were Jerry Compton, Russell Compton, Chris Dockrey and Bill Ford, who all played at various times and were successful players on the team.

The inductees were also honored at a reception before the game in which members of the community and fans of Shawnee football attended.

Jerry Compton graduated from Shawnee High School in 1976 and was a receiver for the 1973 Shawnee High School State Championship team. Jerry was selected All District Receiver and he attended East Central University on a football scholarship. He was selected as three- time All- Conference player, two-time All-District player, and in 1977, he was the NAIA National punt returner. Jerry graduated in 1980, received a degree in accounting and secondary education, played in the Canadian Football League with Calgary and Toronto in 1981, signed with the Denver Broncos in 1982 and left the NFL when the players strike occurred. Jerry was Division Manager for Total Petroleum for nine years, founded Image & Sign Builders, Inc., sold his business and retired to enjoy grandkids, traveling and our “country life.”

Russell Compton, Jerry's brother, graduated from SHS in 1969 and was a three-year letterman in football and track. He was captain of the football team his senior year, won SHS Athlete of the Year and was selected as Honorable Mention All-State Running Back in 1969. Russell attended East Central University, (ECU) on a football scholarship, was selected as three-time All-Conference Running Back.

In 1975, Russ began coaching at Grand Prairie High School in Texas as Offensive Coordinator and he coached there until retirement in 2005 to return to Shawnee.

Chris Dockrey graduated from SHS 1987, was a three-year letterman in football, started as quarterback for 19 consecutive games his junior and senior years and threw for 3,165 yards and 25 touchdowns in 20 varsity games. Dockrey was selected All State and All District. He also played SHS baseball lettering four years where he was a pitcher and infielder. After graduation, Dockrey attended York Junior College on a baseball scholarship. After one year at York, he chose to play at Rose State Junior College and finished his sports career as a baseball player at East Central College. Chris is currently a sales consultant for AutoMax Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in Shawnee. The honor of joining the SHS Football Hall of Fame this year is especially gratifying as he gets to share this special time with his nephew, Scout Cawvey, a Senior on this year’s SHS team.

William “Bill” Ford is a native of Shawnee and active civic leader. He has been a part of the Ford tradition of working in, and leading, the Shawnee Milling Company for over 50 years. He currently serves “The Mill” as Chairman of the Board. Ford graduated from SHS in 1960, played football and baseball and is a member of the SHS Baseball Hall of Fame. After graduation, Ford attended the University of Oklahoma where he was on the OU Baseball Team for three years. Ford graduated from OU in 1964 with a Bachelor’s degree in business administration and in 1967 received his Master of Business Administration degree. In 1964, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Artillery. While on active duty, he served in South Korea in 1965 and as an instructor at the Artillery Officer Candidate School, Ft. Sill in 1966. He has served as the president of the Officer Candidate School Alumni Association and has been on the Executive Board of U.S. Field Artillery Association at Ft. Sill for over 30 years.