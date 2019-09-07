McLOUD —Behind pitchers Kylee Akehurst and Harley Sturm, Tecumseh recorded victories over Chandler, 5-0, and McLoud, 8-3, Friday at the McLoud Invitational.

With the wins, McLoud, 15-5, advanced to Saturday’s 4 p.m. championship game versus Harrah at McLoud.

Akehurst befuddled Chandler on a six-inning four hitter. She struck out six and didn’t issue a base on balls.

Tecumseh, which tallied three runs in the fourth and two runs in the sixth, collected seven hits and six walks.

Leadoff hitter Ayzia Shirey was 3 of 3 with two runs. Katlyn Fleming was 2 of 4, a double and single, while driving in four runs.

Sturm surrendered three runs, eight hits and fanned eight in the five-inning win versus McLoud.

Tecumseh netted five runs in the bottom of the first, then added three more in the fourth.

Emily Bingham went 2 for 3 with a double and single. Also doubling for the Savages were Taylor Frizzell and Fleming.

Tecumseh and Harrah have played one time this season with the Lady Savages prevailing 11-6.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.