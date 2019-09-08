Memorial Service for Helen Lois Ryan, 75, of Marietta, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Marietta First Baptist Church, with Rev. Jason Langley officiating. Lunch will follow at the church.

The daughter of Elba Ross and Geraldine Yerian Ross was born Sept. 6, 1943 in Jackson, Ohio. She passed away Sept. 4, 2019, in Mercy Health Love County in Marietta.

A graduate from Jackson High School, Helen migrated to Florida for work. While in Florida, she met the love of her life and fellow Ohio resident Donald Earl Ryan. Donald and Helen were married on July 18, 1964. In 2000, they moved to Love County and he proceeded her in death on Oct. 10, 2014. Helen was a volunteer with the Women’s Auxiliary at the hospital gift shop and for the Salvation Army. She enjoyed gardening, craftwork and quilting, where she was a member of the Busy Bees Quilting Club. Helen was a mother figure to many and a menagerie of fur babies. She was a member of Marietta First Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Darren M. Ryan; a granddaughter, Lauren Kananen; and a sister, Ida Mae Kearns.

Survivors include two daughters, Colleen M. Ryan of Keller, Texas and Erin Ryan Kensler of the home; four brothers, Larry Ross and wife, Brenda, Carl Ross and wife, Lucille all of Jackson, Earl Ross of Brook Park, Ohio and Paul Ross and wife, Mitzy of Marion, Ind.; three sisters, Nancy Ross of Nelsonville, Ohio, Thelma Harper and husband, Dave of Raymond, Ohio and Carol Sears of Jackson; two grandchildren, Chad Kananen of Hilliard, Ohio and Krista Kensler of Gainesville, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.

Cremation is under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta.

