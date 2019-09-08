The Bartlesville Council of Garden Clubs will be dedicating and celebrating “The Corner” as a Monarch Waystation from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 14. The dedication will be at 10 a.m. “The Corner” is a public garden at State Highway 75 and Frank Phillips Boulevard that members have planted and maintained since 1976. The sign was placed that year and a small garden was started in front of it. In 1980 the stairs and tiered gardens on the slope were constructed. The crepe myrtle bed was added in 1983 and the lower beds were expanded in the 1990s. The flag poles were donated by the Ladies American Legion Auxiliary in 1991. A Christmas tree planted in 1986 was the start of the Christmas lights and decorations that the council is responsible for placing. Recent additions have been more annuals and perennials to replace the junipers on the slope.

These additions are nectar and host plants for the monarch butterflies and help qualify the area as a Monarch Waystation. A Monarch Waystation is an endeavor of the University of Kansas’s research foundation to promote contributions of data from citizens to the project and make the public and aware of the butterflies’ plight, and to encourage citizens to plant more milkweed and provide shelter especially during the spring and fall migrations.

Plantings include lantana, zinnias, Shasta daisies, Mexican sunflowers, salvia, sunflowers, garden phlox, beebalm, Russian sage, golden rod, asters and several varieties of milkweed. These plantings also help meet the criteria needed to qualify Bartlesville as a Mayors for Monarchs city. This is a program of the National Wildlife Federation. The council initiated participation by the city and partners with the city in this endeavor.

As part of the dedication, the council wants to highlight the whole garden and the public is invited to come tour the gardens and to learn what plants are there at different seasons of the year, how the gardens are maintained and who the workers are.

City officials have been invited and will participate in the dedication. The public is invited to join club members in celebrating the gardens and the new Monarch Waystation. Information on how to make home gardens a Waystation will be available.

Parking is available on Hillside Drive, north of Frank Phillips Blvd with access one block west of Washington Blvd.

The council includes Green Thumb and Hopeful Redbud Garden Clubs, both members of the Oklahoma Garden Club, Inc.

For more information call Kloma Laws, President of the Council, 918-213-5519 or email gtgardeners@gmail.com.