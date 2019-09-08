With the weather cooperating and plenty of sunshine to go around, the Wilson Lady Eagles softball team traveled to Maysville Saturday for an afternoon contest.

Despite taking the lead late, the Lady Eagles were undone by two runs in the bottom of the sixth as they fell 5-4 against the Lady Warriors.

Jordan Furr gave the Lady Eagles a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when she registered a fielder’s choice RBI.

Maysville then took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first.

It was 3-1 in the bottom of the second when Maysville got a fielder’s choice RBI.

Leah Cumpton managed to get Wilson within one run at 3-2 in the top of the third when she got an RBI single which scored a run.

Austyn Gray tied the game in the top of the fourth when she scored on a wild pitch.

Maci Gunter appeared to have given Wilson the victory in the top of the sixth when she slapped an RBI single to left which scored Katelyn Hacker to make it 4-3.

But Maysville got two runs in the bottom half of the inning to seal the victory.

Tucker Welch took the loss on the mound for the Lady Eagles, throwing 5 2/3 innings of work. She allowed four earned runs on 10 hits with one walk and one strikeout.