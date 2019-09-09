A suspect has been taken into custody and is facing charges in relation to an incident where an Ardmore church was burglarized earlier this week.

Ardmore Police Department Captain Keith Ingle said officers caught 46-year-old James Fowler in the act during a separate burglary at a residence located in the 300 block of E Street NE on Wed., Sept. 4.

“They caught him in the act at that one and one of our investigators went to interview him,” Ingle said. “During that process, he was found in

possession of keys belonging to the stolen van from the church and some other property from the church.”

Fowler had allegedly stolen around $2,000 or $3,000 worth of cash and several items from the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on 7th Ave NE earlier that same day, Ingle said.

The items stolen included sound equipment, a drum set and the church’s van, which Fowler was using for the second burglary. Ingle said officers were able to return all of the stolen property to the church.

According to Carter County court documents filed Sept. 5, Fowler is facing charges for two counts of burglary in the first degree, one count of burglary in the second degree and one count of larceny of an automobile.





