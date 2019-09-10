Firefighters from departments all over Pottawatomie County competed in the Firefighter Olympics at the County Free Fair Saturday, Sept. 7.

Firefighters participated in various competitions to see who would win the trophy and the title.

In the end the Prague Fire Department took the trophy home and became the new champions.

From racing to fill water buckets to pulling a truck, the firefighters competed their hardest in the Olympics and community members and attendees had the opportunity to watch and cheer on their local departments.