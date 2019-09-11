Services for Chad Vincent Gragg of Lewisville, Texas, are set for 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Marietta with Dr. Jason Langley officiating and assisted by Pastor Brett Alberda. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in the Berwyn Cemetery, Gene Autry under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Born May 9, 1972, in Duluth, Minn., the son of Carl Vernon Gragg and Ella Carlene Woodward Gragg. He passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at his residence, at the age of 47.

Chad grew up in the Ardmore area, where he graduated from Dickson High School in Dickson with the class of 1991. He served in the U.S. Navy. Chad continued his education at OSU I.T., Okmulgee and numerous automotive schools where he became an ASE Certified Auto Mechanic. He worked for Brad Fenton in Ardmore, several other dealerships and owned Gragg Automotive in Marietta for several years, currently he was an automotive diagnostician for Toyota. Chad lived in Lewisville for the last three years, previously living in Red Oak, Texas. He married Jalea Green on Jan. 11, 2013 in Red Oak. He was a member of the Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas. Chad enjoyed his Doberman dogs, water sports and was a gun enthusiast, as a collector and avid shooter.

Chad was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Carl Woodward; and paternal grandparents, C.V. and Janetta Gragg.

He is survived by his parents, Carl and Carlene Gragg of Marietta; his wife, Jalea Gragg of the home; his maternal grandmother, Frances Woodward Maxwell and husband, Merle, mother of his children, Karen Wallace of Ardmore; a son, Caleb Gragg of Marietta; a daughter, Karlie Gragg of San Jose, Calif.; a brother, Heath Gragg and wife, Jessica of Haslet, Texas; a niece, Gracie Gragg; and eight cousins, Ginger, Kim, Ty, Taylor, Shelli, Jan, Netta and Carla.

Serving as casket bearers are Caleb Gragg, Heath Dudley, Brian Cothran, Jansen Bazzrea, Wyatt Miller and Daren Flanagan. Honorary bearers are Paul Riley, Charlie Garner, Jamie Mitchell, Jason Waterson, Stacy Phelps, Larry Bartee, Jesse Gay and Chris Dickson.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Berwyn Cemetery in care of the funeral home.

Time of visitation for family and friends will be Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

