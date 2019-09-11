Christine Ann Oncher Schultz, of Shawnee, was born in West Point, New York. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lucille Oncher.

She is survived by her children, Michael, Nicole and Edward; grandchildren, Danielle, Jade, Chance, Suzie, Alexis, Tatiana, Brooklyn, Devin, Ishmael, Greg and Kanle; great-grandchildren, Keaton, Brighton, Britton, Axle, Dally, and Rose; along with the Olympia family on the east coast.

Christine lived a happy life; her children will tell you there wasn’t a stranger that she didn’t meet that didn’t love her. She shall rest in peace.