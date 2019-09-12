Dr. Daryl Green will present an Afro-Latin Dance Night from 6 to 10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, at the Geiger Center on the Oklahoma Baptist University campus.

There will be group lessons for salsa, bachata and merengue at 6:30. No partner or experience is required.

The event is free, but donations are requested. All proceeds will fund the African-American Scholarships in the OBU Business College.

For more information, call Dr. Green at 405-585-4414 or email daryl.green@okbu.edu.