Ardmore

Mary Anne Longest, 82, of Collinsville, died Sept. 10, 2019. Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Ardmore. (Griffin~Hillcrest)



Healdton

Melissa “Missy” Nell (Murray) Ellis, 50, died Saturday Sept. 7, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Healdton. (Alexander Gray)