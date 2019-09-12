Memorial service for Mary Elizabeth Wilhelm, 72-year-old Ft. Cobb resident, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in “The Chapel” of Lockstone Funeral Home of Weatherford, Oklahoma, with Rocky McElvany officiating.

Mary Elizabeth (Jackson) Wilhelm was born to Arthur and Margie (Elliott) Jackson on Aug. 23, 1947, in Shawnee and passed away on Sept. 7, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Mary Beth was raised in the towns of Asher and Konawa, later graduating from Strother in 1965.

She was married to Robert Welch of Shawnee for 30 years. She later married LeRoy Wilhelm in Cripple Creek, Colorado, in 1997. They moved to Ft. Cobb, Oklahoma, where she enjoyed spending time with their children, grandchildren and friends.

Mary Beth worked for Shawnee Milling Company before staying at home to raise her children. She later became an administrative assistant for the Oklahoma State Health Department for over 20 years.

She was a member of Northwest Missionary Baptist Church of Shawnee.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, collecting antiques, and teaching continuing education classes for Lakefront Mechanical Education.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

She is survived by three sons, David Wilhelm and his wife, Candee of Skiatook, Oklahoma, Mikal Wilhelm and Terra Conner of Ranger, Georgia, and Jon Welch of Del City, Oklahoma; one daughter, Kari Brandon and her husband, Todd of Oklahoma City; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Glen Jackson and his wife, Patricia of Davenport, Oklahoma; and two sisters, Margie Sexton of Asher, Oklahoma, and Martha Hester and her husband, Kenneth of Seminole, Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister, Dorothy Prewitt; and one brother, Paul Jackson.