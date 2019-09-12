Drivers can expect the following traffic impacts on US-177/US-270 in Shawnee for an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project:

North and southbound US-177/US-270 lanes will be shifted at US-270B/Kickapoo Spur from 7 a.m. Thursday through early 2020.

The southbound US-177/US-270 on- and off-ramps at US-270B/Kickapoo Spur will be closed from 7 a.m. Friday through early 2020. Drivers must use an alternate route.

US-177/US-270 remains narrowed to one lane in each direction at US-270B/Kickapoo Spur. US-270B/Kickapoo Spur is also narrowed to one lane in each direction in this location.

Drivers can expect delays and congestion and should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route. The speed limit is reduced in the work zone.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the $1.8 million contract for this project to PBX Corporation, of Sapulpa, in October 2018.