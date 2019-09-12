Services for Robert D. “Bob” Bell will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Craddock Memorial Chapel with Brother Bob Lee officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Ardmore.

Robert D. “Bob” Bell passed away Sept. 10, 2019, at the age of 89. Bob was born at Woodbine, Texas to Mamie J. Bell and John Bell.

Bob graduated from Gainesville, Texas High School at the age of 17. He went to work for Safeway Corp. at the age of 12 years old. With the love of the grocery and produce business, Bob started his own produce business in Ardmore in 1953. “City Produce Co.” of which is still open today. In 1973, he opened “Farmer’s Market” of which is also still in business, and operated by his son, Bobby Bell and Bob’s grandchildren.

In 1985, Bob and Linda Bell opened Farmers Market in Lone Grove. This company still is open and operated by his son, Bobby.

Bob farmed produce in south Texas for many years. He loved to see his produce grow and he shipped it to City Produce Co. in Ardmore, and throughout Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Bob married the mother of his children Dolores Bewley after graduation. To that union was born a daughter, Joy Lynn Bell and son, Bobby Bell.

In 1975, Bob married, Linda (Blakley) Bell his wife of 44 years.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Bell of the home; son, Bobby Bell and wife, Janie of Lone Grove; daughter, Joy Pittman and husband, Larry of Allen, Texas; grandson, Clay Bell of Lone Grove, granddaughter, Kimberly Normile of Lone Grove, Robin Roden and Lacey Tomnaek of the Dallas area; six great-grandchildren, Clayton, Cody, Madison, Emma, Ashlyn and Sutton; sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, Verna Bell of Ohio; Lewis Blakley and wife, Donna, James Blakley and wife, Barbara, Lois Parker and husband, Mike and Winefred Hignight and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was his parents, John and Jewell Bell; son, Robert Stewart in 2013; brother, John Bell, Jr. in 1999; nieces, Lisa Parker and Monica Hignight Lester; brothers-in-law, Archie Blakley and Monte Hignight; nephew, Scott Robinson.

Pallbearers will be Clay Bell, Clayton Bell, Robin Roden, Lance Parker, Rodalfo Molina, and Trinidad Molina.

