The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Sept. 10

• Nicholas Eugene Artherton, 25, on charges of general speeding – basic speed rule, proof of security verification required, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked

• Tyshawn Cocharan, 22, on charges of paraphernalia

• Christopher Lloyd Donnell, 33, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, proof of security verification required and current vehicle tag required

• James Robert Love Jr., 25, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substances and paraphernalia

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 10

• Dustin Heath Barker, 29, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Corrina Jo Cook, 56, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Jennifer Lynn Lewis, 29, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)

• Shelly Denise Palmer, 49, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• James Michael Pate, a33, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Ricardo Villarreal, 29, on charges of service failure to appear warrant